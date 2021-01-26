Claudia Conway Shuts Down Claims Her Mum Kellyanne Posted Her Nudes TikTok/PA

Claudia Conway has denied claims that her mother, former Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, intentionally posted a topless image of her teenage daughter to Twitter, saying she believes her account was ‘hacked.’

In a series of videos posted to TikTok on Tuesday, January 26, 16-year-old Claudia apologised for accusing her mother of uploading the photo, which was posted on Monday, saying, ‘I acted irrationally and impulsively and it is something that I do regret’.

Advert 10

After the image was briefly uploaded to Twitter, Claudia Conway confirmed the photo was of her, and urged her followers to report any videos or posts re-sharing the images, saying in a now-deleted video ‘So, um, Kellyanne, you’re going to f*cking jail’.

Now, in a separate TikTok video posted this morning and shared on Twitter by her father, she has asked her followers to ‘stop calling authorities,’ emphasising that she believes her mother was hacked and that she would ‘never, ever post anything to hurt me like that intentionally’.

She said, ‘This is all from me, I shouldn’t have made this all public, I’m sorry’.

Advert 10

The news comes as Twitter today confirmed they had opened an investigation into the incident, Variety reports, which some have claimed could amount to sharing child pornography – a federal crime in the United States. The New York Post have since reported that New Jersey police visited the Conway’s home on Tuesday, with the Alpine Chief of Police confirming that ‘an investigation is being conducted.’

In another deleted video, which has since been re-uploaded by other users and shared on Twitter, Claudia told her followers: ‘So, here’s what I guess happened. The picture’s from months ago and I’m assuming when my mom took my phone, anytime she’s taken it because she takes it all the time, she took a picture of that. So that was on her phone and I guess she accidentally posted it or somebody hacked her. But nobody would ever have any photo like that, ever.’

Advert 10

Over the past several months, Claudia Conway has made numerous allegations of ‘trauma and abuse’ by her mother, telling followers in August last year that she was seeking to be emancipated from her parents. The latest incident comes a week after the sixteen-year old posted videos allegedly showing her being physically and verbally abused by her mother, who in one of the clips cans be heard shouting ‘You’re lucky your mom’s pro-life’.

Claudia has since said that she and her mother would be ‘taking a break from social media’ in order to work on their relationship, and also told people that making threats against her parents was putting her in danger.