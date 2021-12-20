‘Cleaner Required In The Pet Food Aisle’ As Car Ploughs Into Sainsbury’s

@DerbyshireRPU/Twitter

Police have appealed for a cleaner after a car crashed into the pet food aisle of a Sainsbury’s supermarket.

A red Audi caused chaos in a branch of Sainsbury’s located on Osmaston Park Road, Derby, after it flew through the shop window.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit took to Twitter to share images of the wreckage. It stated there were ‘no injuries, but lots and lots of damage’.

According to ‘initial CCTV enquiries,’ police resolved the crash had resulted from a ‘poor standard of driving in [the] car park’.

The images show the front bumper of the car torn and its headlights smashed, with an aisle of the supermarket left obliterated. The back of the car can be seen resting where the window used to be, with shattered glass and bits of the vehicle having fallen off in its wake.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit stated:

Audi drives in to shop window. Investigation ongoing but initial CCTV enquiries shows poor standard of driving in car park. No injuries but lots and lots of damage. #DriveToArrive

The police also called out for an ‘In-store cleaner required in the pet food aisle please’.

The post has since amassed over 400 likes and 90 comments, with one user writing: ‘Click and collect.’

Another said:

‘Poor standard of driving’ EXCUSE ME!!!!! It’s an Audi!!!! That is normal standard of driving.

A third commented: ‘Unexpected item in the bagging area!’

