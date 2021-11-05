Cleo Smith: Details Emerge Of ‘Doll House’ Inside Alleged Kidnapper’s Home

Ellie Smith/Facebook/Bratz Deluca/Facebook

Details have emerged about the so-called ‘doll house’ room inside the home of alleged kidnapper, Terrence Kelly.

The 36-year-old Carnarvon man has this week been charged with the abduction of Cleo Smith, who vanished from the nearby Blowholes campsite on October 16.

Advert 10

After a huge search effort, the four-year-old was thankfully found ‘alive and well’ in the early hours of Wednesday, November 3. Officers found Cleo playing with toys in a locked bedroom, with her hair neatly brushed and her clothes clean.

Bratz Deluca/Facebook

Now details have emerged about Kelly’s alleged obsession with dolls, in particular Bratz dolls. The suspect, who has previously been described as a ‘loner’, allegedly had a bedroom filled with his large collection.

In footage of the ‘doll room’ which has emerged since Kelly’s arrest, several bookshelves can be seen lining the walls, each one displaying a large number of dolls. Some of the dolls were seen to be still in their original packaging.

Advert 10

In photos uploaded to a Facebook account linked to Kelly back in April 2020, he could be seen taking one of his dolls out for a car drive, in a post captioned, ‘I love taking my dolls for drive arounds and doing their hair and taking selfies in public’.

Some months later, in a post dated July 2020, Kelly was photographed wearing a Bratz doll shirt and holding up two of his dolls to the camera, writing, ‘Nothing beats chilling at home with my Bratz dolls’.

Bratz Deluca/Facebook

As reported by The Sydney Morning Herald, an employee at Carnarvon Toyworld stated that Kelly had bought several dolls over the years, which staff would gift wrap for him.

Advert 10

The worker was unsure as to when Kelly last visited the shop, however they were reported to be in the process of checking CCTV footage dating as far back as October 18 to provide to police officers.

As reported by the Herald, West Australia Police Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine told members of the press that Cleo was determined to be in good physical health after she was found.

He said:

Advert 10

The lights were on and she was playing with toys, I think that’s about all I want to say. This is still a matter that needs to go before the courts. There’s certain aspects about what we saw that is going to be evidence.

Detectives reportedly declined to give comment as to whether or not dolls were found inside the property, with Superintendent Rod Wilde, the head of Taskforce Rodia, telling reporters that he ‘didn’t want to go into that’.