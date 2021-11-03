Cleo Smith: Forensic Investigators Raid 36-Year-Old Man’s Home As Investigation Begins

WAPolice

Forensic investigators have raided a home in Carnarvon, Western Australia as investigations begin into the alleged abduction of Cleo Smith.

The four-year-old, who disappeared from a campsite close to the town more than two weeks ago, was thankfully discovered ‘alive and well’ at the property in the early hours of Wednesday, October 3.

A 36-year-old man, who is understood not to be connected to Cleo’s family, has now been taken into police custody where he is currently being questioned by detectives. No charges have been laid at the time of writing.

Reporting from outside the house, 9News Perth’s Michael Thomson revealed that ‘the investigation is only just beginning in many ways’, with the forensic team being ‘very busy’ collecting evidence.

Thomson reported that he’d seen ‘dozens of bags’ being put into police vehicles, with items including a large, rolled-up rug.

Officers are reportedly expected to be at the site for ‘not just for days, but possibly weeks, going through everything they find inside this house’.

As remarked by Thomson, there was ‘nothing really unusual’ about the property, where it’s believed Cleo could have been kept for up to 18 days.

Speaking with The West Australian, the man’s neighbour, Sahntayah McKenzie, expressed shock at the discovery:

Not last night, the night before it… I heard a little girl crying but I wouldn’t expect it to be Cleo. I didn’t expect it would happen in this little neighbourhood, a lot of people know each other.

Another neighbour reportedly saw the suspect purchasing nappies at Woolworths, which he thought strange given that the man has no children.

Footage filmed earlier today shows the suspect being transported to hospital in an ambulance with a bandaged head, however officers have not clarified how exactly he was injured.

Commissioner Dawson has stated that the investigation into Cleo’s alleged abduction remains ongoing, telling reporters that she was located following a tip-off, with officers using phone data to identify the property.