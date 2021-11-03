Cleo Smith: Man Arrested After Missing 4-Year-Old Is Discovered In Locked House

@elliejaydee23/Instagram/WAPolice

A man has been arrested after missing toddler Cleo Smith was discovered in a locked house in a remote part of Western Australia.

The four-year-old vanished from her family’s tent at a campsite close to the town of Carnarvon on October 16, with her disappearance sparking an enormous search effort.

Advert 10

In the early hours of Wednesday, November 3, officers broke into a locked home in Carnarvon following forensic clues, and found Cleo in one of the rooms. Thankfully, the little girl is said to be ‘alive and well’ and is now being looked after in hospital.

As per a statement from the Western Australia Police Force, after an officer picked the child up in his arms and asked what her name was, she replied, ‘My name is Cleo.’ She was reunited with her family a short while later.

Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch said:

Advert 10

This is the outcome we all hoped and prayed for. It’s the outcome we’ve achieved because of some incredible police work. I want to thank Cleo’s parents, the Western Australian community and the many volunteers.

Taking to Instagram, mum Ellie Smith shared a picture of her young daughter with the caption, ‘Our family is whole again.’

A 36-year-old man, who is understood to have no connection to the family, has been taken into custody where he is now being questioned by detectives. No charges have been laid at this time.

Advert 10