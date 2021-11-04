Cleo Smith: New Audio Of The Moment Missing 4-Year-Old Was Discovered Is Released

WA Police

New audio has been released of the moment Cleo Smith was discovered by authorities in a locked house in a remote part of Western Australia.

The four-year-old went missing on October 16, having vanished from her family’s tent at a campsite close to the town of Carnarvon.

Advert 10

After following forensic clues, officers broke into a locked house 74km from the campsite – and just 3km from Cleo’s home – in the early hours of Wednesday morning, November 3. They successfully located the young girl, finding her ‘alive and well’.

A heart-breaking audio clip of the moment when Cleo was found, 18 days after she first went missing, has now been posted by Western Australia Police Force.

Western Australia Police

In the audio, the little girl can be heard being questioned by officers as to what her name is, the officials trying to reassure the four-year-old while desperately attempting to positively identify her.

Advert 10

Cleo was found in a bedroom playing with toys, the Daily Mail reports.

After being asked three times what her name is, Cleo can be heard stutteringly telling officers, ‘My name is Cleo.’

The young girl was reunited with her family shortly after.

Advert 10

A 36-year-old man has since been arrested in connection with the abduction of Cleo, with his neighbours having grown suspicious after seeing him buy nappies in a grocery store.

Western Australia Police Commissioner Chris Dawson confirmed the arrest of a ‘local man’, however no charges have yet been made.

A video of the man in question showed him being transported to hospital in the back of an ambulance, with what appeared to be a head wound, however, police have not confirmed how or when he was injured.

According to Commissioner Dawson, the investigation into Cleo’s alleged abduction remains ongoing.

Advert 10