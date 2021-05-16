Climate Change Data Kept Secret Under Trump Shows Crisis Becoming ‘More Extreme’

PA Images

The Trump Administration reportedly suppressed important information issued by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

It’s believed that the administration, which was in office for four years, kept the EPA’s Climate Change Indicators page frozen for the duration of its time running the US. The page showed an updated assessment of how the planetary emergency is affecting the country and other parts of the world.

However, the Biden administration finally relaunched the page on Wednesday, May 12, with the data that showed that the country was experiencing more heat waves, that its ocean and lake temperatures were rising and that US coasts are seeing sea levels continue to rise.

It also said that the US wildfire season is peaking earlier, Common Dreams reports.

In the wake of the page being relaunched, EPA Administrator Michael S. Regan said in a statement:

EPA’s Climate Indicators website is a crucial scientific resource that underscores the urgency for action on the climate crisis. With this long overdue update, we now have additional data and a new set of indicators that show climate change has become even more evident, stronger, and extreme – as has the imperative that we take meaningful action.

The Trump administration has since been blamed for delaying the publishing of the EPA’s update.

‘As a result, the report offers a snapshot of the extent to which the science around climate change grew more detailed and robust during [former President Donald] Trump’s term, even as his administration at times tried to stifle those findings,’ The Washington Post wrote on Wednesday, as cited by Common Dreams.

The news of Trump’s reluctance to publish the EPA’s report comes after a group of 33 scientists found that the former POTUS’ environmental policies had caused hundreds of thousands of deaths.