Climate Change Puts A Third Of Antarctic Ice Shelves At Risk Of Collapsing

PA Images

UK scientists have warned that one-third of the Antarctic’s ice shelves could be at risk of collapse if global temperatures reach 4°C above pre-industrial levels.

The coasts of Antarctica are surrounded by the permanent floating sheets of ice, but as much as 34% of the area – roughly half a million square kilometres – could break away from the land if temperatures continue to rise.

Advert 10

In the journal Geophysical Research Letters, scientists from the University of Reading warned that a collapse of this magnitude would release ‘unimaginable amounts’ of water into the sea.

PA

Ella Gilbert, a research scientist in the University of Reading’s meteorology department, described ice shelves as ‘important buffers’ that prevent glaciers on land from flowing into the ocean and contributing to rising sea levels.

Per The Guardian, she continued, ‘When they collapse it’s like a giant cork being removed from a bottle, allowing unimaginable amounts of water from glaciers to pour into the sea. We know that, when melted ice accumulates on the surface of ice shelves, it can make them fracture and collapse spectacularly.’

Advert 10

Gilbert noted that previous research has presented a ‘bigger picture in terms of predicting Antarctic ice shelf decline’, but with the help of the latest modelling techniques the researchers’ new study fills in ‘the finer detail and provide more precise projections’.

Pixabay

Through their modelling, the team identified Larsen C, the largest remaining ice shelf on the peninsula, as being particularly at risk in warmer temperatures. Other ice shelves facing threat from global warming include Shackleton, Pine Island and Wilkins.

Rising temperatures leave the ice shelves vulnerable to meltwater on their surface, which in turn can cause the ice to crack and disintegrate in a process known as hydrofracturing, New Scientist reports.

Advert 10

Gilbert commented:

If temperatures continue to rise at current rates we may lose more Antarctic ice shelves in the coming decades. Limiting warming will not just be good for Antarctica – preserving ice shelves means less global sea level rise, and that’s good for us all.

PA Images

The world is currently on track for a temperature rise of 2.9°C rise, but plans to tackle climate change and achieve net-zero goals could cut that the increase 2.1°C.

Advert 10

The researchers’ findings highlight the importance of restricting global temperature rise as per the Paris climate agreement, which aims to limit global warming to less than 2°C above pre-industry levels, as it could halve the area of ice shelves at risk and avoid a drastic rise in sea levels.