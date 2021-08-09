Climate Scientists Issue Terrifying Warning On Global Warming

PA Images

The world is set to fail to meet the aims of the Paris Climate Agreement, with ‘unprecedented’ changes to the Earth’s climate set to become ‘irreversible’, climate scientists have said in a new report.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) gave the stark warning in its latest assessment of climate science, published today, August 9, issuing the bleak view that when it comes to preventing a major climate breakdown, it may already be too late.

Advert 10

In what has been described as a ‘code red’ for our planet, the IPCC report – the body’s sixth overall and first since 2013 – found that global temperatures are going to reach 1.5C higher than pre-industrial levels within the next two decades, leading to catastrophic environmental destruction and worsening extreme weather events.

PA Images

The 1.5C benchmark was the basis of the 2015 Paris Climate Agreement, which saw countries commit to reducing their greenhouse emissions over the next decade in an attempt to prevent temperatures from rising higher than this level. However according to the IPCC, subsequent measures have not been enough, with the report warning that only ‘immediate, rapid and large-scale reductions’ in emissions will prevent temperatures rising even higher than 1.5C in the coming decades.

According to the report, it is now ‘unequivocal’ that centuries of human activity have resulted in a climate crisis that is impacting every part of the world, with the Earth having heated up at a rate ‘unprecedented’ in the history of the planet since the industrial revolution in the mid-19th century.

Advert 10

The impact of global warming and resulting climate change is becoming more and more clear, with extreme weather events like wildfires and flooding impacting previously moderate climates with growing frequency.

PA Images

In a statement following the publication of the report, UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the report was ‘a code red for humanity’.

He added, ‘The alarm bells are deafening, and the evidence is irrefutable: greenhouse gas emissions from fossil fuel burning and deforestation are choking our planet and putting billions of people at immediate risk.’

Advert 10

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who is set to welcome global leaders to the major COP36 climate summit in Glasgow, Scotland later this year, said, ‘Today’s report makes for sobering reading, and it is clear that the next decade is going to be pivotal to securing the future of our planet … I hope today’s report will be a wake-up call for the world to take action now, before we meet in Glasgow in November for the critical Cop26 summit.’