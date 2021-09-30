Clown Shortage Hits Northern Ireland

Alamy

Northern Ireland is suffering from a lack of clowns after a shortage caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pandemic has caused all sorts of so-called shortages from toilet roll panic buying to HGV drivers. You name it, at some point we’ve supposedly run out of it.

Now Northern Ireland is facing a shortage of something much stranger: clowns.

According to the BBC, David Duffy, co-owner of Duffy’s Circus, is looking for people willing to don the wig, makeup and squeaky red nose of a clown.

Not wanting to be caught a few clowns short of a circus when they are allowed to go back on tour, Duffy has appealed to anyone in Northern Ireland who aspires to make people laugh.

Duffy told the BBC they were looking for people who were ‘really, really adaptable’ and willing to give it a go.

He said: ‘When you go into the circus ring and you’ve got 700 to 800 people looking at you, no matter what sort of mood you’re in you have to light up that circus ring.

‘A clown actually can be the loneliest place because you’re in there on your own and you have to be able to read your audience, in a short couple of minutes you have to be able to get a rapport going with them and interact and feed off them.’

Duffy’s Circus has been closed for over 500 days and since then many clowns have left Northern Ireland to go home, while the earlier lifting of restrictions across the rest of the UK and Europe has meant they’re now performing elsewhere.

With Northern Ireland finally due to lift restrictions in shops, theatres and other indoor venues on Monday, October 4, it won’t be long before Duffy’s Circus will be able to tour again.