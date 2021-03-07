CNN Host Chris Cuomo Under Fire For Saying He Is ‘Black On The Inside’
CNN host Chris Cuomo has been slammed after stating that he is ‘Black on the inside’.
Cuomo, 50, made this remark as a ‘joke’ while speaking with CNN colleague Don Lemon. While handing over to Lemon, Cuomo sang the theme song for the Good Times, a ’70s era sitcom which centred around a Black family living in Chicago.
Joining in and laughing with surprise, Lemon asked Cuomo how he knew the words. To this, Cuomo replied, ‘you know I’m Black on the inside’.
A clip of the interaction has since gone viral, and many people have called Cuomo out for his response, which they believe was simply not okay.
Writer and editor Aisha Staggers tweeted:
Black is not a costume, I don’t get to be white when I don’t feel like not dealing with racism or racist police or just regular bullsh*t black people deal with.
I can’t even hide at home because I can be killed there in my bed, so understand, there was nothing silly about this.
She continued:
It’s f*cking offensive. Black isn’t something you can just say you feel you are inside without having to deal with the racism that comes with being physically Black on the outside. This is cultural appropriation.
Another person tweeted:
Oh, Chris. Yikes. We are allies, we are not Black.
Tweeting after his comments had been widely shared and discussed, Cuomo said he had made them ‘with all respect to reality and our need to fight this amplification of color animus’, adding:
There is no understanding what it is to live as a Black person in America if you are white but it is so important to listen. The majority must change racism.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
CreditsReagan Battalion/Twitter
