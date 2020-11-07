CNN Reporter Breaks Down In Tears After Biden Victory Announcement
CNN reporter Van Jones tore at heartstrings across the world as he broke down in tears following the announcement that Joe Biden had won the presidential election.
The race was called this afternoon, with news channels in the US reporting that Biden won Pennsylvania and consequently earned the 270 electoral votes needed to take over the White House from Donald Trump.
CNN was one of the first to break the news, with reporters sharing their thoughts on the result.
The reporter stressed how important Biden’s win was for Americans, saying having the Democrat in power would make life ‘easier for a whole lot of people’.
Choking back tears, he continued:
If you’re Muslim in this country, you don’t have to worry if the president doesn’t want you here. If you’re an immigrant, you don’t have to worry that the president’s gonna have babies snatched away or send dreamers back for no reason.
This is vindication for a lot of people who have really suffered.
Jones went on to mention the widely reported death of George Floyd, who was heard saying ‘I can’t breathe’ as a police officer knelt on his neck.
He stressed that Floyd wasn’t alone in his suffering, saying ‘that was a lot of people that felt they couldn’t breathe’.
Discussing the systemic racism in the country, he said:
Every day you wake up, and you get these tweets and you’re going to the store and people who have been afraid to show their racism are getting nastier and nastier to you, and you’re worried about your kids… and you’ve spent so much energy just trying to hold it together.
This is a big deal for us just to be able to get some peace and have a chance for a reset.
In a tweet shared after his win, Biden promised to be ‘a President for all Americans’, whether people voted for him or not.
