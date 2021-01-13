CNN Reporter Breaks Into Tears While Reporting On American Covid-19 Death Toll CNN

CNN reporter Sara Sidner found herself unable to told back tears while reporting on America’s COVID-19 death toll.

Sidner broke down in tears following a segment focusing on a family that had lost their parents to the virus. The journalist has been reporting on the impact of COVID on the US throughout the pandemic, and it has understandably taken its toll on the 48-year-old.

Advert 10

In the live news segment, Sidner said, ‘You know, this is the tenth hospital I’ve been in and to see the way that these families have to live after this and the heartache that goes so far and so wide, it’s really hard to take.’

See the emotional video here:

Sidner apologised to news anchor Alisyn Camerota back in the studio, and Camerota comforted her colleague and applauded her on her reporting on the ongoing health crisis.

Advert 10

She said:

We have been watching your reporting on the ground throughout this horrific year and we’ve all been struck by the grief – the collective grief – that all of us are in.

She added, ‘To see these families soldiering through it, who are persevering and having to have funerals in parking lots like the ones that you showed us; it’s a collective trauma that all of us are living through.’

Camerota went on to say that everyone appreciates the ‘heart’ that Sidner puts into her reporting as well as her ‘excellent reporting’.

Advert 10

CNN

During the CNN report, Sidner also homed in on how much the pandemic is affecting the country’s Black and Latino communities, and described them as ‘getting hit disproportionately’.

She said, ‘They are taking the brunt of this, and many of those people are the people that we rely on to live our daily lives.’

Sidner told viewers to not ‘let this be you’ following her report, and exaggerated the importance of taking precautions.

Advert 10

Covid testing PA Images

She finished the segment by saying:

If you truly love your loved ones, don’t let this be you. Continue to take all the precautions. Take extra precautions. Exaggerate if you have to.

Sidner’s emotional coverage comes after it was announced that since the beginning of 2021, two people in the US have died from COVID every minute.

Advert 10

The data was collected by the COVID Tracking Project, and found that in the first week of 2021, 19,418 people died from the virus.

Sadly, scientists have warned that this number may get worse, before it gets better.