Coachella Production Teams Are Building Temporary Hospitals In The US

Coachella Production Teams Are Building Temporary Hospitals In US caro_e_/choura.co/Instagr

Production teams hired to construct Coachella’s stages have put their newfound free time to good use by building temporary hospitals in the US.

Advert

Production firm Choura Events builds tents, staging and facilities ready for festivalgoers, sports fans and other event attendees in Southern California and across the US, and initially the company planned to spend the beginning of April getting ready for the huge music and arts festival Coachella.

The annual event was slated to take place across two consecutive weekends between April 10 and April 19, but it was postponed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak as officials warned against large events and gatherings to help prevent the spread of the virus.

Crowd at Coachella PA Images

Ryan Choura, founder of Choura Events, found himself and his 200 employees suddenly at a loss for work, but Ryan noted the urgent need for temporary facilities to treat coronavirus patients and knew his company could help.

Advert

Choura Events is now working to erect heavy-duty triage tents and overflow facilities for doctors to use while treating patients. So far, the company is responsible for building four medical villages in LA.

Speaking to the Los Angeles Times about the sudden changes, Ryan said:

I felt devastated by the changes in the business, how to make payroll and take care of our employees. I’ve never cried more than in the last 14 days. We pivoted so fast to being a rapid-response disaster relief team. If I didn’t know how to do Coachella, I couldn’t do this hospital. I saw patients coming in here and saw what they looked like. This is real, and we’ve got to move.

Employees from Gallagher Staging have also been working hard to construct medical facilities, rather than building Coachella’s main stage as originally planned.

Following the festival’s postponement, the firm has built tented patient facilities, foam beds and other structures for hospitals in the Bay Area. It is also working on five similar sites around LA.

Joey Gallagher, chief executive of Gallagher Staging, commented:

The entertainment industry was maybe the first to be impacted by this. Even before all the news articles, we started hearing things would be cancelled. Over a week it became an absolute standstill and all of our crew had absolutely no work.

Advert

Gallagher went on to point out his industry might be one of the best equipped to respond to the crisis due to the fast-paced nature of the work.

He explained:

We’re an industry that moves faster than anyone. We’ll install an entire city on a blank slate. We have everything available: Wi-Fi, radios, generators, lighting, restrooms and wash stations. We can build a small city in a day or two, and that’s a need right now.

Triage tents for coronavirus patients PA Images

Nearly all the work is being done solely at cost, but Choura pointed out it is ‘bringing good into a really bad situation’, and described himself as being ‘more fulfilled over the last few weeks than over the last decade’.

Many of the triage tents are being constructed in anticipation of a predicted rise in coronavirus patients in the coming weeks.

The work of the teams is truly valuable.