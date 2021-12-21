Cocaine Found In Banana Shipment At UK Port Prompts Arrests Of Eight People
Cocaine was seized by security after it was found hidden in a banana shipment, leading to eight arrests.
On Monday, December 20, over 100 members of the National Crime Agency (NCA) and Kent Police descended onto Sheerness Port.
Around 1.2 tonnes of the Class A drug was discovered as having been smuggled into the UK, which resulted in a port worker and six others being arrested. Another man, located in Hertfordshire, was also arrested.
It was previously suspected that a port security guard had been working with an organised crime group to smuggle drugs into Sheerness, Sky News reports.
The events on Monday resulted from a long investigation into such activity. Raids also took place on multiple other properties too.
The security guard, who was among those arrested, is reported as being 27 years old.
The NCA believe the drugs travelled from Costa Rica via Panama, and totalled over £90 million. The boat has now reportedly travelled somewhere else.
The coronavirus pandemic is noted as having made port and airport staff easy targets for criminals, due to them being furloughed and subsequently under financial strain, the NCA warned in July.
Jacque Beer, regional head of investigation for the NCA, stated:
Our investigation has focused on what we believe to be a dangerous group intent on importing large amounts of drugs to the UK, using insider contacts within the port.
We know that criminal gangs target insiders within ports and airport for their knowledge and access.
While it is rare, when it happens it represents a disproportionately large threat, which is why it is such a focus for the NCA. We believe this activity has thwarted those intentions and led to the dismantling of the network involved.
Beer concluded by noting how the operation was a ‘major’ one ‘involving a large number of law enforcement officers from the NCA, our Kent Police colleagues and Border Force’.
Damian Hinds, minister for security and borders, noted how the seizure of the drugs had ‘prevented a significant amount of dangerous drugs from ending up on our streets, which not only reduces the harm they cause to communities but also makes a huge dent in the profits of smugglers’.
Today, December 21, all seven men are set to appear at Medway Magistrates Court after they were charged with conspiracy to import Class A drugs.
If you want friendly, confidential advice about drugs, you can talk to FRANK. You can call 0300 123 6600, text 82111 or email via http://www.talktofrank.com/contact 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, or livechat at http://www.talktofrank.com/livechat from 2pm-6pm any day of the week
Most Read StoriesMost Read