Colgate Designs Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes And Offers To Share Them With Rivals

by : Niamh Shackleton on : 04 May 2021 13:29
Colgate Designs Recyclable Toothpaste Tubes And Offers To Share Them With RivalsColgate/Shutterstock

Colgate has designed the first ever recyclable toothpaste tube and has offered to share the design with its competitors.

The toothpaste brand reportedly spent five years trying to create a more sustainable tube and has since named the technology as ‘Smile for Good’ in the wake of finalising the technology.

Now, rather than keep the innovative, eco-friendly tubes for itself, Colgate is sharing the design with other brands in a bid to reduce landfill waste. It’s believed around 50 million tubes a year end up in Australia’s landfill sites alone.

Colgate hopes to have 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025.

PAPA Images

According to Inside FMCG, the tubes use high-density polyethylene (HDPE), a type of plastic that can be recycled alongside other recyclable plastics – the same thing to be used to make some milk bottles. HDPE was classed as recyclable by the Australasian Recycling Label Program of the Australian Packaging Covenant Organisation (APCO).

Simon Petersen, GM at Colgate-Palmolive South Pacific, said of the company’s new invention:

Making toothpaste tubes part of the circular economy will help keep plastic productive and eliminate waste. Colgate-Palmolive wants all toothpaste tubes to meet the same third-party recycling standards that we’ve achieved, so we are openly sharing our technology with toothpaste competitors as well as manufacturers of all kinds of tubes.

ColgateColgate

Brooke Donnelly, CEO at APCO, added, ‘It’s fantastic to see companies striving to phase out difficult to recycle materials, innovating to find recyclable alternatives and sharing those learnings and technology to help transform the wider market.’

Prices for Colgate’s Smile for Good toothpaste start from as little as £2.50 on Amazon.

