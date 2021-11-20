Colin Kaepernick Passionately Speaks His Mind Following Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Alamy

Colin Kaepernick has slammed Kyle Rittenhouse following the controversial verdict in his homicide trial.

The 18-year-old has been at the centre of one of the most polarising trials in recent memory, having stood accused of homicide, reckless endangerment, curfew violation and possession of a firearm as a minor in the deaths of Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, on August 25 last year in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Gaige Grosskreutz, 26, was also injured.

Rittenhouse, who was 17 at the time of the incident, has been heralded as a vigilante by the far-right and gun lobbyists, who believe he justly acted in self-defence – and have been encouraging him to sue people who branded him otherwise. Others believe the ruling is a miscarriage of justice.

Kaepernick, the former footballer and activist who first knelt during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and racial inequality in the US, spoke out after Rittenhouse was found not guilty on all charges.

‘We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist. This only further validates the need to abolish our current system. White supremacy cannot be reformed,’ he tweeted.

Rittenhouse had travelled to Kenosha with an AR-15-style weapon he’d purchased to act as militia for local businesses during the protests.

Other athletes and sportspeople have reacted to the verdict, with NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace tweeting, ‘Ha, let the boy be black and it would’ve been life… hell he would’ve had his life taken before the bullsh*t trial… sad.’

Quarterback Robert Griffin III also wrote, ‘Kyle Rittenhouse can kill without a sliver of doubt and walk free but Julius Jones is in jail for life without the chance for parole after being on death row for 20 years with all types of doubt in his case. What is Justice? God help us.’