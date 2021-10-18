Colin Powell, First Black US Secretary Of State, Has Died Aged 84

PA

American politician, diplomat and first Black US Secretary of State, General Colin Powell, has died.

Powell was a retired four-star general who served as the 65th United States Secretary of State from 2001 to 2005. His leadership helped aid American foreign policy from the end of the 20th century into the 21st.

Advert 10

Powell’s family announced his passing on Facebook, which they commented was a result of complications from coronavirus. According to the post, Powell was ‘fully vaccinated’ and was 84 years old when he passed away.

Alamy

Powell was a professional soldier who became the first Black national security adviser at the end of Ronald Reagan’s time as president.

Under George H.W. Bush, Powell was also the first and youngest African American chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, CNN reports.

Advert 10

In the Facebook post, his family thanked the ‘medical staff a Walter Reed National Medical Center for their caring treatment’ and called Powell a ‘remarkable and loving husband, father, grandfather and a great American’.

During his time as a soldier, Powell was awarded many medals, from the Defence Distinguished Service to the Legion of Merit.

After his retirement from his military and political career, and even having once been considered a potential presidential candidate, Powell became a public speaker and wrote an autobiography called, My American Journey.

Advert 10

While previously having served in several Republican administrations, in 2020, Powell told CNN how he could ‘no longer call’ himself a ‘fellow Republican’ due to Donald Trump‘s presidency and the US Capitol riots which occurred earlier in the year.

Members of the public have since taken to social media to express their condolences to Powell’s family. One said: ‘This is a great loss for the US. He was often the voice of reason.’

Another wrote:

Advert 10

Secretary Powell was an inspiring leader, who managed to transcend political ideology. Thanks to his humanism and compassion I became a democrat under his watch. I miss him already. RIP, Secretary Powell.

A third commented: ‘Regardless of whether you agree on his politics, he was a great man who served this country with honour.’

Powell leaves behind his wife, Alma, and three children.

If you’ve been affected by coronavirus and want up to date advice, visit the Gov.uk help page here. If you need medical help call NHS 111 or visit online

Advert 10