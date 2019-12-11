College Ball Player Suspended For ‘Most Horrific Cheap Shot You’ll Ever See’

Mike White/Twitter

A college basketball player in Florida has been suspended for the remainder of 2019 after sucker-punching an opponent during a game.

Footage taken on December 7 shows Isaiah Hill of Saint Leo University hitting Nick Smith of Nova Southeastern University in the head. A temporarily stunned Smith could be seen dropping to the floor before getting back up and continuing with the game.

Officials at the match didn’t appear to notice the attack at the time. However, Hill has since been handed a two-match suspension after footage of the incident went viral.

Nova Southeastern ended up winning the game, as reported by The Ledger, and Smith fortunately didn’t suffer any injuries following the incident.

Hill’s conduct came to light after the footage was shared by Pittsburgh Post-Gazette sports writer, Mike White, who described the incident as ‘one of the most horrific cheap shots you’ll ever see’:

In a tweet that has since been deleted, Saint Leo University President Jeffrey Senese wrote:

Posting one out of context video when your team violently fouls, takes constant cheap shots and disrespects you in an unsportsmanlike manner every minute of the game is cowardly and weak! #SaintLeo.

Vice President and Director of Athletics Francis X. Reidy has made the following statement, as per the Saint Leo University website:

Isaiah’s conduct on the court is not an accurate representation of Saint Leo’s core values. Saint Leo University holds its students to high standards of moral and ethical conduct as a reflection of Benedictine values. Upon review of Isaiah’s actions this past Saturday, he will not represent Saint Leo University in competition for the remainder of 2019.

Senese has also made a public statement on the matter, expressing regret in regards to his now deleted tweet:

After a careful review of Isaiah Hill’s actions during the December 7 game against Nova Southeastern University, the university has suspended him from play for the remainder of 2019. I support the decision of our coach and athletics administration. This type of conduct will not be tolerated. I am saddened by this event as this behavior does not reflect who we are at Saint Leo University and apologize for any comments that suggest otherwise.

