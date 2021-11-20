Colombian President Issues Apology After Police Cadets Dress Like Nazis

Alamy/@BLUPacifico/Twitter

Colombian President Ivan Duque has been forced to apologise after police cadets were photographed wearing Nazi uniforms at a recent event.

Photos originally shared by an official police Twitter account showed cadets from the Simón Bolívar Police School in Tuluá wearing uniforms resembling those worn by officers during the dark days of the Nazi regime.

Some cadets could be seen clad in black SS uniforms, complete with red swastika armbands, while one even went as far as to wear a moustache resembling that of Adolf Hitler.

These disturbing costumes, which have since sparked outrage across Colombia and further afield, were worn at a recent cultural exchange event held in honour of Germany.

The venue was decorated with a number of inappropriate items, including a replica Luftwaffe plane, Nazi firearm props and tablecloths patterned with swastikas.

As per the original tweet:

From the SimonBolivar police academy in the city of Tulua, we are organising an #InternationalWeek with guest country #Germany. With these cultural exchanges, we are strengthening the knowledge of our police students.

President Duque has now condemned the costumes worn at the event, deeming the incident ‘unacceptable’ in a tweet:

Any apology for Nazism is unacceptable and I condemn any demonstration that uses or refers to symbols referring to those responsible for the Jewish Holocaust that claimed the lives of more than 6 million people.

As reported by The Guardian, the head of the academy has since been dismissed, while the defence ministry has issued a statement clarifying that police training guidelines ‘do not envisage in any way an activity such as the one which took place yesterday’.