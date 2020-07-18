Colorado Confirms Human Case Of Plague For First Time In Five Years

Plague is an infectious disease caused by the bacteria Yersinia pestis, and can be contracted by humans and household animals if proper precautions are not taken. Cats are highly susceptible to plague and may die if not treated promptly with antibiotics.

Cats can contract plague from flea bites, a rodent scratch/bite or ingestion of a rodent. Dogs are not as susceptible to plague; however, they may pick up and carry plague-infected rodent fleas.