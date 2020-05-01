Colorado Man Arrested After Accidentally Depositing Two Bags Of Cocaine At Jefferson County Drive-Thru Bank Jefferson County Sheriff's Office/PA Images

A Colorado man has been arrested after depositing two bags of cocaine along with his money at a bank.

I’m all for keeping your money safe, but attempting to store your illegal drugs in an account registered to your name certainly isn’t the smartest idea.

As it turns out, however, 34-year-old David Pangallo claims he didn’t actually mean to deposit his cocaine when he went to a drive-thru bank in Jefferson County last Friday, April 24.

Dollars Pixabay

Pangallo had made his deposit through a tube at the bank, and when the teller opened it they found cash, as expected, as well as two bags filled with what appeared to be drugs.

The teller immediately called Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office to inform them of the suspected substance, and authorities arrived to further investigate the situation.

Man arrested after accidentally depositing cocaine alongside money at bank Jefferson County Sheriff's Office

In a post on its Facebook page, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said ‘the customer didn’t mean to deposit his cocaine’ alongside his money. His failure to double-check the deposit was his downfall, as the blunder lead to police finding even more drugs in his possession.

The authorities added:

Additional drugs were located in his car and he was booked through on the pending charges and released.

It is unclear exactly what charges Pangallo will face after being released from police custody, but the Sheriff’s Office used the story to warn residents against drug use.

The Facebook post advised:

Moral of the story: Don’t do drugs. Also, the bank cannot store your drugs for you.

Cocaine PA Images

I suppose it would be nice to think that anything you stored in a bank would increase in value over time with interest, but obviously that wouldn’t be an ideal situation when it comes to the war on drugs.

Again, just to reiterate, banks are for money, and if you’re planning on making a deposit, make sure you don’t mix up your bank bags and sealed baggies.