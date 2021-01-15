Colorado Man Who Allegedly Plotted To Kill Nancy Pelosi Held Without Bail Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr./Facebook/US Courts

A Capitol protestor who allegedly plotted to kill Nancy Pelosi is being held without bail as he awaits his trial.

Cleveland Grover Meredith Jr., from Colorado, was among the hundreds of Donald Trump supporters who travelled to the US Capitol in Washington DC on January 6, in an effort to protest the presidential election results.

A criminal complaint has accused Meredith of travelling with a trailer attached to his truck, in which he stored 2,500 rounds of ammunition and weapons including a Glock handgun, a pistol and a Tavor X95 assault rifle.

Nancy Pelosi PA

Upon arriving in the nation’s capital, Meredith sent a series of text messages about how he wanted to kill Pelosi, Speaker of the House of Representatives, and DC Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The rioter was taken into police custody on charges of transmitting a threat, possession of an unregistered firearm and unlawful possession of ammunition. He appeared at a court hearing yesterday, January 14, where Judge G. Michael Harvey said Meredith’s alleged crimes qualify as a ‘crime of violence’, Law and Crime reports.

Harvey stated, ‘If I had a more concerning threats case before me, I do not remember it.’

One text allegedly said: ‘Thinking about heading over to Pelosi C*NT’s speech and putting a bullet in her noggin on Live TV.’

Another message is said to have detailed plans to ‘surround DC and slowly constrict’, and a third read, ‘I’m gonna collect a sh*t ton of Traitors heads. Hauling ass, 3.5 hours from target practice…. It ain’t just me, someone has to take the TRASH out, FK THESE MTHRFKRS.’

Meredith is also accused of sending messages about running over Pelosi, as well as threatening Bowser with a text that read, ‘I may wander over to the [office of D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser] and put a 5.56 in her skull, FKG c*nt.’

Meredith was not among those who stormed the Capitol as he did not arrive in DC until after police regained control of the building. Court documents state he was arrested before he could shoot anyone, though prosecutors cited by the New York Post say he headbutted and assaulted another driver after they got into an argument.

Meredith’s public defender, Ubong Akpan, claimed the protestor sent the messages as a ‘joke’, though prosecutors pointed out that the physical evidence suggests otherwise. According to Assistant US Attorney Ahmet Baset, the FBI asked Meredith whether his threats were serious or a joke, to which he replied, ‘It’s a little of both.’

Harvey ordered that Meredith be held without bail until his trial.