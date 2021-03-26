Colorado Mass Shooting Suspect Will Face Additional Attempted Murder Charges For Firing At Police

PA

The suspect accused of shooting 10 people at a Colorado supermarket is set to face additional attempted murder charges for gunfire faced by police officers during the attack.

Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa was charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder after the mass shooting took place at the King Soopers supermarket in Boulder on Monday, March 22.

The 21-year-old was also charged with one count of attempted murder for allegedly shooting at a police officer who was not hurt, and on Friday Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said additional charges of attempted murder will be filed.

You can hear Dougherty speak below:

Dougherty commended the officers who responded to the attack for their quick reactions, which saw them rush into the supermarket where the shooting took place.

Speaking to reporters, he commented: ‘Immediately after responding they charged into the store. Their actions saved other civilians from being killed. They charged into the store and immediately faced a very significant amount of gunfire from the shooter, who at first they were unable to locate.’

Dougherty went on to say that the police ‘put their lives at risk’; an action which would be reflected in ‘additional attempted murder charges that will be filed by the district attorney’s office in the next couple of weeks.’

PA Images

Police have not yet determined a motive as to why the 21-year-old opened fire in the supermarket, though Alissa’s family has reportedly expressed belief that he was suffering some type of mental illness, including delusions, at the time of the attack.

Dougherty acknowledged this lingering question as he addressed reporters, saying:

I think the victims’ families and the community are desperate to know the motive. We want to know the motive and that’s going to be the focus of all our efforts going forward.

The weapon used in the attack was a semi-automatic Ruger AR-556 pistol, which Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold says was bought legally in Colorado, according to ABC News. The suspect was also found to be carrying a 9mm handgun, though he does not appear to have used it during the shooting.

PA Images

Alissa received a leg wound during the attack, and a police officer who exchanged gunfire with the suspect has since been put on administrative leave, as is standard protocol. Dougherty has not confirmed whether the wound was from police gunfire.

The 21-year-old spent one night in the hospital to be treated for the wound before being booked into jail on Tuesday. Among those who lost their lives in the shooting were three King Soopers employees, a police officer and a number of parents.