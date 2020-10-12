Columbus Day Changed To Indigenous Peoples' Day In Several US States PA Images

Today, October 12, marks Columbus Day in the United States, a national holiday that’s been around for more than 80 years. But, despite the holiday being decades old, many states are choosing to boycott it.

Starting in 1937, the annual holiday was declared as a way of commemorating the day Christopher Columbus arrived in the Americas in 1492.

Columbus was an Italian explorer who sailed across the Atlantic Ocean in a bid to find a new route to India. In a 12-year period he made four trips to the Caribbean and South America, and he has long been credited – and blamed – for opening up the Americas to European colonisation.

Christopher Columbus Statue Torn Down And Thrown Into Lake After Protest PA Images

The federal holiday sees the closure of non-essential government offices and the likes of post offices, banks and other places.

While you’d expect many to welcome a national holiday with open arms, Columbus Day has been a matter of debate in recent years.

Fourteen states, including Alaska, Hawaii, Oregon and Maine, now choose to celebrate the day as Indigenous Peoples’ Day instead, as a way of recognising the native populations that lived there prior to Columbus’s arrival. One of the first states to make this change was South Dakota, which started observing the day in the 1990s, reported CNN.

More than 130 US cities also choose to celebrate Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

PA Images

The National Museum of the American Indian gave US citizens five suggestions on how they could engage with the holiday.

As per Smithsonian Magazine, it suggested: to plant native to support healthy ecosystems; to read a book by an Indigenous writer; to attend an online Indigenous Peoples’ Day celebration; to visit the museum’s Native Knowledge 360°; and to teach people ‘a more truthful history’ of Columbus.

While people have honoured the work of Columbus in recent decades, his legacy was put under the spotlight more than ever during the recent Black Lives Matter protests in the US. Back in June, a statue of him was pulled down by protestors in Richmond, Virginia.

Following the statue being pulled down and thrown into a nearby lake, Vanessa Bolin, from the Richmond Indigenous Society, told Richmond Times-Dispatch at the time, ‘This continent is built on the blood and the bones of our ancestors, but it is built off the backs and the sweat and the tears and the blood and the bones of Africans.’

Many on social media applauded the protestors actions of removing the statue.