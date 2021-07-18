unilad
Comedian Tom O’Connor Has Died Aged 81

by : Julia Banim on : 18 Jul 2021 13:19
Liverpudlian comedian, actor and game show host Tom O’Connor has died at the age of 81.

It’s understood that O’Connor had been suffering from Parkinson’s disease for around 14 years, with his condition declining over the course of the last two years.

O’Connor is best known for presenting a variety of much-loved game shows, including Crosswits, The Zodiac Game, Password and Gambit and Name That Tune.

It’s understood that O’Connor passed away in hospital, as per ITV News, surrounded by his family. Paying tribute to him today, they praised him as having been a ‘true gentleman’.

Tributes have poured in for O’Connor, who got his first big break on Opportunity Knocks, a televised talent show which he went on to win three times.

British actor Stuart Antony tweeted:

Very sad to hear that Tom O’Connor has passed away. He was a lovely man with some great stories. My thoughts are with his family.

Broadcaster Dr Karl Beattie wrote:

So very sad to hear that Tom O’Connor has died. I had the great pleasure of working with him many times over the years. Always kind, always courageous & always so very funny, on & off camera.

O’Connor leaves behind his wife and four children.

Our thoughts are with the star’s loved ones at this difficult time.

Julia Banim

