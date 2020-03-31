Comedian Tom Segura Selling T-Shirts Of Penis Prank Man's Face To Donate Profits To Family GoFundMe/Walter Smith/Pantheon Productions

A comedian has vowed to donate all the proceeds from a T-shirt with Wardy Joubert III’s face on it to his family, after a picture of the late porn star was used in a penis prank.

Comedian Tom Segura has been selling t-shirts with Wardy’s face on it along with the slogan ‘wash your hands’ following a WhatsApp prank that saw a NSFW photo of the former porn star – stage name Wood – being used to trick people into thinking they were getting important information regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

In recent weeks, thousands of people have been directed to a link which claims to give them breaking information regarding COVID-19, but which actually takes them to a photo of Wardy sat on the edge of a bed with his penis on show.

former porn star used in prank Walter Smith/Pantheon Productions

Now, Segura is putting the prank to good use, raising money for Wardy’s family after he died of a heart attack in 2016 at the age of 45.

The comedian is selling the merch – a t-shirt which urges the public to wash their hands, using Wardy’s face from the same photo, and cropping out any NSFW content of course – for $25 in a variety of different sizes.

He later took to Twitter to announce his plans to give Wardy’s family all the proceeds from the merchandise, linking his followers to a GoFundMe page and stating: ‘The family wants to give him a tombstone on his family plot. It’s just if you want to.’

Segura reportedly wanted to help the family after learning that the photographer who took the explicit photo, named Walter Smith, wanted Wardy’s family to get a cut of the profits due to the image getting sent around as a result of the prank.

Hopefully, Wardy’s family will now be able to pay for a tombstone on his plot after he was buried in San Francisco in 2016. His former fiancée, Heather Alegria, last week updated the GoFundMe page, writing: ‘Sending gratitude to everyone for all of the support. Thank you and God bless you.’

Alegria also shed some light on the now-famous picture of Wardy, saying he did the naked photo shoot in 2009 to earn money to save his childhood home, as TMZ reports.

former porn star used in prank GoFundMe

She was also reportedly unaware her late fiancé was at the centre of the text prank until Segura got in touch with her to ask about selling the merchandise.

Our thoughts are with all those affected by coronavirus and the families of those who have lost their lives.