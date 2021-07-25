Comedy Legend Jackie Mason Dies Aged 93

PA Images

Legendary comedian Jackie Mason has passed away at the age of 93.

Mason died at a hospital in New York on Saturday, July 24, two weeks after having been admitted with breathing difficulties.

Advert 10

The news was confirmed by Mason’s long-time friend and collaborator Raoul Felder, who said the comedian died ‘peacefully’.

In a statement to CNN, Felder added that the 93-year-old had ‘several close friends and family at his side’ at the time of his passing.

Mason was born in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, but later moved to New York where he had brief career stints both as an amateur boxer and ordained rabbi before he kicked off what turned out to be a decades-long career in stand-up comedy.

Advert 10

He was known to lean heavily on Jewish culture and expressions, curating a vlog titled ‘The Ultimate Jew’ on his website in his later years, and had a knack for quick-fire observational comedy.

Many fans may have been familiar with Mason’s voice through his work on The Simpsons, where he played Rabbi Hyman Krustofsky, the father of Krusty the Clown, over 11 episodes until his character on the show died in 2014.

Felder, who is an attorney, recalled how Mason loved being able to interact with fans, commenting: ‘He would talk to anybody on the street, even when he was at the height of his fame.’

Advert 10

He went on to note that Mason’s on-stage persona, where he was constantly on the go, was a reflection of the comedian in real life, explaining: ‘I would get phone calls that would start with, ‘Let me ask you something,’ and I knew he had thought of a hypothetical lawsuit to right some terrible wrong.’

Mason is survived by his wife Jyll Rosenfeld, who also acted as the comedian’s manager.