Companies That Have Containers On Ever Given May Have To Help Pay The Compensation For Suez Blockage

PA

Companies that have containers on the giant Ever Given ship, which infamously blocked the Suez Canal for almost a week, may have to help pay compensation for the disruption it caused.

Earlier this week, Egyptian authorities barred the ship from leaving the canal until its owners agreed to pay up to $1 billion in compensation yet debate around who should be responsible for paying the eye-watering sum has been ongoing.

This week, the British International Freight Association (BIFA) told its members that the owner of the Ever Given, the Japanese firm Shoei Kisen, has declared a ‘general average’. It noted that most companies’ insurance policies should cover the cost.

PA Images

This is a legal principle under which all parties involved in a sea voyage are required to proportionally share losses when a major loss occurs.

‘If you have containers on board you will be asked for an indemnity or a deposit. Any standard marine insurance policy will include General Average losses so if the goods have been insured the importer should obtain a General Average guarantee from the insurers,’ the notice said.

It added: ‘If no insurance is in place, then a cash deposit will be needed.’

As per The Wall Street Journal, earlier this week, Lieutenant-general Osama Rabie, head of the Suez Canal Authority (SCA), said the Ever Given would not be allowed to leave the canal until investigations are complete and compensation is paid.

PA Images

Last week, he said this figure would likely be at least $1 billion to cover the costs of freeing the ship, as well as transit fees and other costs due to the traffic jam that the ship caused on both ends of the Suez Canal.

‘The vessel will remain here until investigations are complete and compensation is paid. We hope for a speedy agreement. The minute they agree to compensation, the vessel will be allowed to move,’ Rabie said.

This week, Abdulgani Serang, the general secretary-cum-treasurer of the National Union of Seafarers in India, compared the stipulation to a ransom and said Indian crew members aboard the Ever Given should not be forced to stay on the ship.

‘We would neither like to get involved or interfere in the investigations nor do we want to prejudice the investigation. But we will certainly react and respond to a situation if Indian seafarers need to be assisted,’ he told The Times of India.

‘If the SCA has suffered losses, they can sort it out with those involved with the ship, but that cannot haul up seafarers in any manner,’ Serang said.

