Company Behind Dettol and Lysol Denounces Trump’s Advice As Bleach Poison Reports Surge In US

Company Behind Dettol and Lysol Denounce Trump's Advice As Bleach Poison Reports Surge In US

Two days after US President Donald Trump ‘sarcastically’ suggested injecting disinfectant to fight the global virus, bleach poisonings have doubled in New York, and now the company behind Dettol and Lysol has been forced to denounce the advice.

In the US alone, the outbreak has surged to more than 905,000 confirmed cases and 51,000 deaths. This is a crucial time for accurate, progressive information. However, when the president suggests injecting bleach – regardless of whether it was sincere or not – what chance do you have?

Medical professionals immediately decried Trump’s remarks, and now British hygiene product company Reckitt Benckiser (RB) has further dismissed the idea that transferring disinfectant into one’s body could help tackle the virus.

In a statement, RB said that as ‘a global leader in health and hygiene products’, it felt compelled to instruct that its disinfectant products should never be ‘administered to the human body through injection, ingestion or any other route’.

The company added: ‘As with all products, our disinfectant and hygiene products should only be used as intended and in line with usage guidelines. Please read the label and safety information.’

In a harrowing twist of fate, life ended up imitating satire: The Onion published an article back in March based around a man stocking up on household disinfectants – just in case the president announced them as a cure.

Seriously, here’s a screenshot of it:

During a press conference on Thursday, April 23, Trump suggested:

And then I see the disinfectant where it knocks it out in a minute. One minute! And is there a way we can do something, by an injection inside or almost a cleaning? Because you see it gets in the lungs and it does a tremendous number on the lungs, so it’d be interesting to check that. So, that you’re going to have to use medical doctors with, but it sounds interesting to me.

He then went on to concede he wasn’t a medical professional – but added he’s ‘a person that has a good you-know-what’. While it may be easy for some to immediately dismiss his advice as nonsense, the president’s words carry tremendous weight – unfortunately, some US citizens took heed of his suggestion.

In the 18 hours after the conference, the New York Poison Control Centre received 30 reports of exposure to Lysol, bleach and other cleaners – more than double the cases from the same time last year. Fortunately, nobody involved in the reports required hospital treatment, as per the New York Daily News.

Over in Maryland, the state’s Emergency Management Agency reported a surge in calls ‘regarding questions about disinfectant use’ and the virus. In a tweet, the agency wrote: ‘This is a reminder that under no circumstances should any disinfectant product be administered into the body through injection, ingestion or any other route.’

Hammering the final nail in the coffin of Trump’s brainwave, American Medical Association President Patrice Harris said in a statement:

It is unfortunate that I have to comment on this, but people should under no circumstances ingest or inject bleach or disinfectant. Rest assured when we eventually find a treatment… or vaccine… it will not be in the cleaning supplies aisle.

Just last night, Trump explained to reporters: ‘I was asking a question sarcastically to reporters like you just to see what would happen.’ This is what happens, Mr President.