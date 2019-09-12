Company Is Offering You $1000 To Drink Coffee For A Month

Pexels

It’s morning – you’re awake, but running on fumes. The lights are on, but no-one’s at home. In a blur of crabbiness, you stumble towards the cure of your daybreak blues. With a yawn, you utter the words: ‘Large latte please.’

Coffee is the lifeblood of billions of people. Without that jolt of black nectar – whether you take it straight-up or mixed with all sorts of delicious, sugary syrups – many will operate on a reduced scale of cognition.

If you’re a disciple of the coffee church and a Starbucks addict, business.org have a dream opportunity.

They are offering caffeine-lovers the chance to taste-test coffee for a month, for the sum of $1,000.

It won’t be your big chains like Costa and Starbucks though. The idea behind the initiative is for the candidate to ‘ditch corporate coffee joints for a full month and frequent locally owned coffee shops instead.’

According to business.org, ‘a whopping 82% of businesses that fail go under because of cash flow problems’. As small business advocates, their taste-tester plan is intended to raise awareness of local, tasty coffee establishments across the US.

It won’t be a simple case of just drinking a few cups of coffee. You’ll have to visit at least eight locally owned coffee shops over the course of a month, take pictures of your beverages and write short summaries of your experiences while adequately sharing them on social media.

You’ll also be required to tracking and compare the cost, benefits, and potential setbacks of switching from the mega-franchise life to local shops.

The perks of the job are obvious: you can, in theory, drink as much coffee as you desire. You also won’t have any specific office hours, so you can go anywhere, anytime – you just have to make sure you log your experience each day.

There’s no drug or background checks either: all they’re looking for is a coffee lover with the means to switch to local establishments and document their thoughts.

Business.org’s website outlines that upon hiring, you’ll be paid 25% of the payment (so $250), and the rest will be paid when the job is completed.

The jury is still out on the actual health benefits of coffee. Some scientists say we can safely consume up to 25 cups a day, while a study in the American Journal of Medicine claimed that drinking three or more cups of coffee a day is linked to the onset of migraines.

If you’re interested in the opportunity, you can apply here. Just remember, as David Lynch said: ‘Even bad coffee is better than no coffee at all.’

