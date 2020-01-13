Company Selling Australia-Shaped Dildo Raises $15k For Bushfire Crisis Fund
While the bushfires continue to rage on in Australia, people all over the world are trying to do their bit to help.
Celebrities, including P!NK,Chris Hemsworth, Elton John, Nicole Kidman and Kylie Jenner have all donated millions of dollars towards emergency services battling the fires, as well as wildlife organisations caring for injured and displaced animals affected by the blaze.
An Instagram model even managed to raise more than $1 million by giving away nude photos of herself to anyone who could prove they had donated more than $10 to any organisation helping the bushfire crisis, in possibly the best form of humanitarianism I’ve ever heard.
Now, a sex shop in Australia has taken fundraising efforts to the next level by selling an Aussie-themed dildo, aptly called ‘The Down-Under Donation Dildo’, to raise funds to fight the blaze.
Geeky Sex Toys is donating 100% of the proceeds made from the dildos, which even feature a little koala on the side, to the bushfire crisis.
The silicone toy features a koala logo and a picture of Australia’s continent at the bottom, retailing for AUS$69 on the website.
The product description reads:
Our country has been devastated by bushfires and we need your help!
Purchase this toy and 100% of the profits will be donated directly to the bushfire relief efforts.
This silicone toy was designed specifically as our way to help out our neighbours in need. Buying a sex toy has never felt so good.
The sex toy shop has already raised more than AUS$15,000 towards the bushfire crisis through the sale of its naughty Aussie toys.
Sharing the news on Instagram, Geeky Sex Toys wrote:
We have now raised over $15,000 for the bushfire relief efforts! We want to say a huge thank you to everyone who has contributed so far. We’re so happy to be able to help our country in this unique way.
More than 1 billion animals are believed to have died in fires in the last four months, with more than 2,000 homes destroyed. A total of 26 people have died as a result of the crisis and 10 million hectares (100,000 sq km) of land across the entirety of Australia has turned to ash in the bushfires.
If you want to help, you can donate to the Australian Red Cross here. Alternatively, you can donate to the NSW Rural Fire Service here, or the Queensland Fire Service here. You can also donate to the WWF Australia Bushfire Emergency fund here.
