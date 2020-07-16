Confederate Flag Banner Flies Over NASCAR Track For Second Time Following Ban

NASCAR’s banning the display of the Confederate battle flag by its fans is nothing less than trampling upon Southerners’ First Amendment Right of free expression.

This un-American act shall not go unchallenged. (On Sunday), members of the Sons of Confederate Veterans’ Confederate Air Force displayed its disapproval of NASCAR’s trampling upon the First Amendment Rights of Southerners.

During and before the start of the NASCAR race in Talladega, Alabama, race, our plane flew a banner announcing a drive to ‘defund NASCAR’.