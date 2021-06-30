unilad
Confederate Statues And Busts To Be Removed From The Capitol, House Votes

by : Hannah Smith on : 30 Jun 2021 15:05
Confederate Statues And Busts To Be Removed From The Capitol, House VotesPA Images/Pexels

The US House of Representatives has voted to remove all Confederate statues and busts from the Capitol building, with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi describing the monuments as a ‘grotesque affront’ to American ideals.

The legislation directs all statues and busts depicting members of the Confederacy to be identified and removed within the next 45 days. The monuments are set to be returned to their home states, who can then choose to replace them with other honourees.

Bust of former Chief Justice Roger Taney to be removed from Capitol building (PA Images)PA Images

Among the busts set to be removed from the Capitol is that of former Supreme Court Chief Justice Roger Taney, the author of the notorious 1857 Dred Scott decision that declared people of African descent could not be considered US citizens.

The legislation passed on Tuesday, June 29 explicitly calls for the Taney bust to be replaced with one of Thurgood Marshall – the first Black Supreme Court Justice.

It reads:

While the removal of Chief Justice Roger Brooke Taney’s bust from the United States Capitol does not relieve the Congress of the historical wrongs it committed to protect the institution of slavery, it expresses Congress’s recognition of one of the most notorious wrongs to have ever taken place in one of its rooms.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi (PA Images)PA Images

The bill was passed 285-120, with 67 Republicans joining all Democratic House members in supporting the legislation. In comments reported by NPR, speaking after the vote Pelosi said, ‘The statues that we display should embody our highest ideals as Americans, expressing who we are and who we aspire to be as a nation.

‘Monuments to men, or people who advocated cruelty and barbarism to achieve such a plainly racist end are a grotesque affront to those ideals.’

Hannah Smith

Hannah Smith is a London-based journalist at UNILAD. After studying History at UCL she worked for print publications on both sides of the pond, including spells at Harper's Magazine and The Times, before graduating with an MA in Newspaper Journalism from City, University of London.

