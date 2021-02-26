Confederate Symbols To Be Removed From All Marine Corps Installations
All Confederate-related paraphernalia is set to be removed from Marine Corps installations, upon orders from Marine Corps Commandant, Gen. David Berger.
A document showing Gen. Berger’s command appeared online on Wednesday, February 24. However, it did not state the date when all the Confederate symbols would need to be removed by.
A divisive and polarising symbol in the US, the Confederate flag is regularly displayed by white supremacists. Confederate flags have been flown during some of the most horrifying racist moments in US history, including at lynchings.
Speaking with Task & Purpose, a spokesperson for Gen. Berger’s confirmed that the commandant had indeed sent a directive to senior staff members, ordering that all installations get rid of Confederate symbols.
Maj. Eric Flanagan said:
Last week, the Commandant of the Marine Corps directed specific tasks be reviewed or addressed by Headquarters Marine Corps staff. Many of the tasks were published on Twitter Friday. Other tasks not published previously are mostly administrative matters.
[…] Any official policy decisions, changes or implementation plans will be published via appropriate orders and messages.
This news comes just days after The Southern Poverty Law Center released its 2020 year-end update to its Whose Heritage? report, which tracks public Confederacy symbols throughout the US.
This report found that more than 160 Confederate symbols were taken down from public spaces or renamed in 2020 following the death of George Floyd. This adds up to more than the previous four years combined.
SPLC Chief of Staff Lecia Brooks gave the following statement about the number of symbols removed in 2020, which she regards as having been a ‘transformative year for the Confederate symbols movement’:
As witnessed on Jan. 6 when an insurrectionist brazenly carried a Confederate flag through the halls of the U.S. Capitol, Confederate symbols are a form of systemic racism used to intimidate, instil fear, and remind Black people that they have no place in American society.
The SPLC firmly believes that all symbols of white supremacy should be removed from public spaces and will continue to support community efforts to remove, rename and relocate them.
The SPLC began cataloguing all Confederate symbols in public spaces across the US, after nine Black people were murdered during a Bible study at Mother Emanuel A.M.E. Church in Charleston, South Carolina by a gunman who had been radicalized by white supremacist websites.
If you have been affected by any of the issues in this article and wish to speak to someone in confidence, contact Stop Hate UK by visiting their website www.stophateuk.org/talk
