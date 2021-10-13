Confusion As Colorado Governor Celebrates His Landlocked State’s Lack Of Shark Attacks

Alamy

Bragging about your state’s accomplishments is part of the job description when it comes to being a US politician, but one governor has sparked confusion on social media after choosing an oddly specific stat to celebrate.

Colorado Governor Jared Polis took to Twitter this week to share an infographic detailing the number of shark attacks recorded in each US state, with the caption ‘Colorado is tied for state with the least shark attacks!’

While Polis’ statement isn’t exactly incorrect, there are a few bits of context that are worth pointing out – the main one being that the state of Colorado is completely landlocked, with several hundred miles between it and the nearest ocean. As a result, the state is tied with just about every other non-coastal state in the country for the least amount of shark attacks, registering zero attacks over the course of the past couple of centuries.

That being said, some landlocked states have somehow managed to buck the trend, with Tennessee, Illinois and Missouri all logging at least one shark attack despite being nowhere near a major body of water.

The weird flex has been met with confusion and amusement, with one person replying to Polis’ tweet ‘Thank you for keeping Coloradans safe from shark attacks, Governor.’ Another person wrote ‘Curious about the inland attacks. Land sharks?’

Met with questions over the tweet, a spokesperson for Polis told the Denver Post that Coloradans were ‘known for being healthy and lean and sharks know they won’t get much of a meal here.’