Confusion As Government Appoints Cricketer Ian Botham As UK’s New Trade Envoy To Australia

PA Images

Cricketer Ian Botham has just been appointed by the government as the UK’s new trade envoy to Australia, sparking mass confusion.

The government has assembled a team to go to Australia to support British business and has chosen the Ashes-winning star to take on the role of the UK’s trade envoy.

Advert 10

The decision was announced by International Trade Secretary Liz Truss via Twitter. The announcement follows soon after the news of the UK taking part in its first post-Brexit trade deal with Australia.

Truss took to Twitter to announce the government was ‘delighted’ to have appointed the ‘cricket legend’ as the new trade envoy to Australia, saying Botham would ‘bat for British business Down Under and help them seize the opportunities created by our historic trade deal.’ Truss went on to comment that she thinks the cricketer will do a ‘brilliant job’.

However, the decision came as a shock to some, with followers of Truss taking to the comments in confusion as to why a cricketer had been appointed to the role. One said: ‘And his qualifications for this are?’

Advert 10

Another wrote:

I can’t quite work out if this is a parody account. If it’s real, how will a former cricketer with a passion for country sports increase trade, that is of greater benefit than when we were in the EU, to Australia?

A third commented: ‘Hits ball with bat = qualified trade envoy.’

Advert 10

Despite the announcement causing some controversy among the public, Truss reassured that ‘the Aussies love Beefy and he knows the country and the business community as well as anyone’. She attributed the decision to appoint Botham to ‘the PM and Liz’.

Sir Botham is one of the ten new tradespeople who No10 is in the midst of appointing. The move hopes to see the UK boosted into booming markets in places such as New Zealand, Canada and Australia.

While Britain and Australia may be ‘rivals on the cricket pitch’, Truss says both countries ‘share a strong belief in the power of free and fair trade.’