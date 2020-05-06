Congo Footballer Declared Dead In Car Crash Four Years Ago Spotted ‘Alive And Well’ In Germany

Getty/Shutterstock

Former footballer Hiannick Kamba has reportedly been found alive in western Germany after being declared dead four years ago.

Advert

Kamba is originally from the Democratic Republic of the Congo, but was a prominent youth football player for the highly touted Schalke in the German Bundesliga.

In January 2016, Kamba was believed to have been killed in a car crash in the Congo aged 29. At the time, his club, eighth-tier side VfB Huls, paid tribute to the player and mourned his death.

Kamba’s former wife provided a death certificate for her then husband and announced a funeral for the footballer, but according to a report by German tabloid Bild, Kamba has now been found alive in the city of Gelsenkirchen, near Dortmund.

Advert

His former wife, who has not been named, is being accused of fraud after she allegedly forged documents and collected a life insurance payment understood to be in the region of ‘low six figures’ following Kamba’s supposed death.

Since Kamba was allegedly found alive, he has apparently claimed he was unaware of his former wife’s actions and is now set to appear as a witness in the investigation, Bild reports as per TalkSport.

Getty

German prosecutor Anette Milk says Kamba did not die on the night of the alleged car crash, but that ‘his companions left him during the night while on a trip to the interior of the Congo… and they took his papers, money and telephone’.

The former footballer reportedly went to the German embassy in the country’s capital, Kinshasa, to debunk the tale of his death, but said he struggled to reclaim his old life because he had no form of identification.

Speaking of the investigation into Kamba’s former wife, Milk said (translated):

The accused is accused of fraud, but she denies the fact. The proceedings are still ongoing.

Advert

Kamba’s family had originally arrived in Germany in 1986 after fleeing the Congo, but his parents were deported in 2005. The former footballer was allowed to stay in Germany due to his status as a youth player at Schalke, and was granted asylum and residency rights.

It’s unclear exactly when Kamba made his alleged trip back from the Congo to Germany, but he is now said to be working as a chemical technician for an energy supply company.

The investigation into Kamba’s apparent death is ongoing, but the former football star has not been charged with anything as of yet.