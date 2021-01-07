Congress Finalises Biden's Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

The US Congress has finally certified President-elect Joe Biden’s victory, hours after the violence that ensued at the Capitol building in Washington DC.

Both the Senate and the House rejected requests to throw out Biden’s electoral votes from Pennsylvania and Georgia, with the Senate voting 93 to 6 to dismiss the objection raised to Arizona’s results, and 92 to 7 to reject the objection to Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, the House voted 303 to 121 for Arizona and 282 to 138 for Pennsylvania, with the majority of Republicans still voting to reject the two swing states’ vote.

Joe Biden PA Images

The announcement was made by Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the vote in the early hours of this morning, January 7.

‘To those who wreaked havoc in our Capitol today, you did not win. As we reconvene in this chamber, the world will again witness the resilience and strength of our democracy, even in the wake of unprecedented violence and vandalism in this Capitol,’ he said, following the vote, as per CNN.

The certification was forced to be delayed by a number of hours, after pro-Trump protesters stormed into the Capitol building, many of them armed.

Lawmakers were forced to flee the building for safety, just hours before it was confirmed that four people had died during the riots.

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

Majority leader and Kentucky Republican Mitch McConnell, who has previously spoken out against Trump’s efforts to overturn the election results, said Congress has ‘faced down much greater threats than the unhinged crowd we saw today’.

He added: ‘They tried to disrupt our democracy. They failed.’

Many Democrats and Republicans joined forces in criticising Trump for encouraging protesters to march up to the Capitol building in a bid to disrupt the certification of Biden’s win. Others have accused him of inciting the violence, which ultimately lead to the death of four people, and the arrest of 52 others.

Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer said: ‘This mob was a good part President Trump’s doing, incited by his words, his lies. Today’s events almost certainly would not have happened without him.’

Congress Finalises Biden’s Presidential Win After Violent Delay At The Capitol PA Images

A number of Republicans, who were planning to object the votes, even said they had changed their mind as a result of the violence that had ensued.

‘The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on what my objection was intended to protect, the sanctity of the American democratic process,’ Senator Kelly Loeffler, a Georgia Republican who lost her seat, said.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be inaugurated on January 20.