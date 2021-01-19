Congresswoman Accused Of Touring ‘Large Group’ Around US Capitol Days Before Riot

I don’t remember the day we were walking in a tunnel and we saw her and commented who she was and she had a large group with her. Now whether these people were people that were involved in the insurrection or not, I do not know.

She was a freshman, she might have had a large number of people coming to be with her on this historic occasion and just wanting to give them the opportunity to have a tour. But it is pretty clear that her team is the team – she’s not on the home team. She was with the visitors.