Congresswoman Apologises For Saying 'Hitler Was Right' Before Capitol Riot PA Images

Illinois Republican congresswoman Mary Miller has apologised for saying ‘Hitler was right’, in a speech before the Capitol riot.

The congresswoman made the comments on Tuesday, January 5, stating that she believed the late German dictator was right about something he said over 80 years ago.

Advert 10

Miller said to the crowd at the Moms for America event, ‘Hitler was right on one thing. He said, ‘Whoever has the youth has the future.’ Our children are being propagandised.’

The 61-year-old got the quote from Hitler’s 1935 speech where he said, ‘He alone who owns the youth gains the future’.

Following her comments, the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum spoke out against Miller to condemned her comments surrounding Hitler.

Advert 10

As per People, it said, ‘The United States Holocaust Memorial Museum unequivocally condemns any leader trying to advance a position by claiming Adolf Hitler was ‘right’. Adolf Hitler’s Germany plunged Europe into the most destructive event in human history, World War II and the Holocaust resulting in the genocide of six million European Jews.’

Miller has since issued a statement apologising for using the quote and said that she regrets using it in Tuesday’s speech.

The statement issued on Friday, January 8, read:

Earlier this week, I spoke to a group of mothers about the importance of faith and guarding out youth from destructive influences. I sincerely apologize for any harm my words caused and regret using a reference to one of the most evil dictators in history to illustrate the dangers the outside influences can have on our youth.

Advert 10

Miller went on to add that while ‘this dark period of history should never be repeated’, parents should still be ‘proactive to instil what is good, true, right, and noble’ in their children.

She continued, ‘While some are trying to intentionally twist my words to mean something antithetical to my beliefs, let me be clear: I’m passionately pro-Israel and I will always be a strong advocate an all of the Jewish community.’

The Illinois Republican finished the statement explaining that she has been in discussion with Jewish leaders across the US and that she’s ‘grateful to them for their kindness and forthrightness’.

Advert 10

Despite her apology, other lawmakers have called for Miller to resign and described Tuesday’s comments as ‘unfathomable and disgusting remarks’.