Congresswoman Attempting To Impeach Biden Called Parkland Shooting 'False Flag' PA Images/Wikimedia

Republican Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, who filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden, is facing calls to resign after controversial comments over the Parkland school shooting came to light.

Survivors of the shooting, which took place at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, are now demanding that the Georgia representative step down, after comments resurfaced showing her agreeing that the 2018 shooting was a so-called ‘false flag operation’.

The deadly shooting took the lives of 17 people, including 14 students, provoking a huge movement in favour of stricter gun control across America.

However, many pro-gun Americans have bought into wild conspiracy theories that state the shootings such as the Parkland shooting and Sandy Hook were merely ‘false flag’ operations put in place to turn people off guns.

March For Our Lives, an organisation set up by survivors of the shooting that calls for stricter gun rules, tweeted Greene:

The shooting at our school was real. Real kids died and our community is still grieving today. You should be ashamed of yourself and resign from congress. Conspiracy theorists don’t deserve a seat in the people’s house.

It comes after liberal media watchdog Media Matters for America unearthed a Facebook post Greene made in 2018, when she shared an article about the monthly pension given to Parkland’s resource deputy, who failed to enter the school during the shooting.

In the comments section, Greene is said to have agreed with commenters who said the incident was a ‘false flag’ operation.

‘It’s called a pay off to keep his mouth shut since it was a false flag planned shooting,’ the commenter wrote, to which Greene replied, ‘Exactly!’

Another commenter reportedly said the pension was a ‘kick back for going along with the evil plan’, and Greene replied, ‘My thoughts exactly! Paid to do what he did and keep his mouth shut.’

According to a Facebook spokesperson, the comments have been removed since the Media Matters for America report was published, as they violated its policies against fake news.

