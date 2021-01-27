Congresswoman Attempting To Impeach Biden Once Signalled Approval For Executing Democrats PA Images

The Republican congresswoman attempting to impeach President Joe Biden once signalled support for executing Democrats.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, from Georgia, recently claimed she’d filed articles of impeachment against Biden for ‘abuse of power’ during his time as vice president in the Obama administration.

Advert 10

From being a relatively unknown quantity, the newly-elected lawmaker is facing worldwide scrutiny with her headline-making moves. However, it’s now been discovered that she once indicated support for killing prominent Democrats prior to running for Congress.

PA Images

A CNN KFile review of Greene’s Facebook page revealed a stream of far-right content, from engaging with the QAnon conspiracy theory to other extremist posts.

Back in January 2019, Greene liked a comment that said ‘a bullet to the head would be quicker’ to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Others liked comments included those regarding the execution of FBI agents, who she accused of being part of the ‘deep state’ against the former POTUS.

Advert 10

In April 2019, in response to Greene’s false writing about Obama’s Iran Deal, one comment read, ‘Now do we get to hang them ?? Meaning [Hillary Clinton] and [Obama] ???’

Marjorie Greene PA Images

Greene replied, ‘Stage is being set. Players are being put in place. We must be patient. This must be done perfectly or liberal judges would let them off.’

Greene has since responded to her social media history, firmly slamming the outlet for ‘writing yet another hit piece on me focused on my time before running for political office’.

Advert 10

In the below video, you can see Greene earlier discuss how ‘Q’ is an American patriot and how the conspiracy is ‘worth paying attention to’:

Her statement reads, ‘Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet.’

It adds, ‘They are taking old Facebook posts from random users to try to cancel me and silence my vote. CNN hasn’t once tried to cancel a Democrat. Even those who called for violence while in office.’ However, she doesn’t give any examples.

Advert 10

Greene continues, ‘Here’s the truth, the Democrats and their spokesmen in the Fake News Media will stop at nothing to defeat conservative Republicans. They are coming after me because I’m a treat to their goal of socialism.’

The statement goes on further, but it continues along the same thread of some grand agenda against Greene, who once wore a ‘censored’ face mask despite continually using her platform to defend herself.