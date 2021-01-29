Congresswoman Trying To Impeach Biden Removes Social Media Posts Amid Backlash

Congresswoman Trying To Impeach Biden Removes Social Media Posts Amid Scrutiny PA Images

Republican congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene has deleted dozens of Facebook posts after being accused of spreading conspiracy theories and indicating support for executing Democratic politicians.

Greene, who filed articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden just one day after his inauguration, came under fire after a review of her Facebook page revealed a stream of far-right content.

In the years before she was sworn into Congress last November, Greene was found to have blamed a California wildfire on lasers purposefully shot from space, harassed a survivor of the 2018 Parkland shooting and liked a comment that said ‘a bullet to the head would be quicker’ to remove House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Congresswoman Attempting To Impeach Biden Called Parkland Shooting 'False Flag' PA Images

The posts from 2018 and 2019 were first revealed through a CNN KFile review of Greene’s Facebook page, but a search of the page now shows that they have been removed, with links saved by CNN leading to posts that are no longer available.

Their disappearance comes after widespread backlash in the wake of the review, with social media users voicing their disapproval and California congressman Jimmy Gomez announcing a resolution to expel Greene from Congress.

A Facebook spokesperson has confirmed that the posts were not removed by the company, though Greene has previously had posts removed for violating the its community standards.

Marjorie Greene PA Images

One of the posts removed by Facebook saw Greene agree with people who said the Parkland shooting was a ‘false flag’ operation, implying the shooting had been designed by a perpetrator to look as if it were carried out by someone else.

In a post on Twitter this week, Greene accused ‘Fake News CNN’ of lashing out at her with the review, though she did not deny that she had liked posts and replied to comments.

Instead, Greene claimed that she’s had ‘teams of people manage [her] pages’ over the years.

She continued:

Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views. Especially the ones that CNN is about to spread across the internet. They are taking old Facebook posts from random users to try and cancel me and silence my voice… They are coming after me because, like President Trump, I will always defend our values.

Greene stirred up more controversy this week after announcing she would serve on the House Committee on Education and Labor; a move that House Speaker Pelosi criticised as ‘absolutely appalling’ considering she ‘has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School’.

Greene stated on Twitter yesterday that she was receiving ‘multiple death threats each and every day’, and used the opportunity to use the hashtag ‘Back The Blue’ as she expressed her thanks to the law enforcement officers who provide protection.