Congresswoman Who Said She'd Filed Impeachment Articles Against Biden Hasn't Actually PA Images

A Republican congresswoman who said she’d filed articles of impeachment against Joe Biden hasn’t actually done it.

Less than two weeks after former president Donald Trump was impeached for a second time, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said she’d filed her own articles of impeachment against newly sworn-in POTUS Joe Biden, tracking back to the Ukrainian controversy with Trump, the source of his first impeachment.

However, despite seemingly confirming her move on social media, Greene reportedly hasn’t actually filed the articles.

Before apparently filing the articles, Greene released a statement which read: ‘President Joe Biden is unfit to hold the office of the Presidency. His pattern of abuse of power as President Obama’s Vice President is lengthy and disturbing.’

She added: ‘President Biden has demonstrated that he will do whatever it takes to bail out his son, Hunter, and line his family’s pockets with cash from corrupt foreign energy companies.’

However, according to The New Yorker’s Charles Bethea, Greene has yet to do it. He wrote in a tweet: ‘Rep. Greene has not introduced her promised Articles of Impeachment yet. According to a GOP source in her district, Greene ‘thought it would be a lot easier than it is.”

In another tweet, he wrote: ‘Poor Marjorie Greene: In order to try to impeach Biden on January 21 — as comically described below — Greene had to recognize that Biden *is in fact President-elect.*’

Greene’s statement added: ‘Joe Biden abused the power of the Office of the Vice President, enabling bribery and other high crimes and misdemeanors, by allowing his son to influence the domestic policy of a foreign nation and accept various benefits—including financial compensation—from foreign nationals in exchange for certain favors.’

Greene appears to be stirring up as much controversy as possible as a newly-elected congresswoman in Georgia. Just recently, Greene – who has expressed support for the QAnon conspiracy theory – was suspended from Twitter for 12 hours for ‘multiple violations‘ of its civic integrity policy.

She wrote in a statement afterwards: ‘If a conservative dares to utter a political opinion that is deemed unapproved by the internet police they are now subject to false accusations of ‘inciting violence’ simply for having an conservative view.’

Greene added: ‘The borderline monopolistic stranglehold a few Big Tech companies have on the American political discourse is out of control.’

With the House and Senate both controlled by the Democrats, it’s unlikely her impeachment case would ever come to fruition. She’s yet to comment on the new claim she’s not actually filed the articles.