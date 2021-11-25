Conservative MP Carried Home After Drink Spiked In Bar

Alamy

Conservative MP Mims Davies had to be carried home after she had her drink spiked on a night out.

The MP for Mid Sussex says she blacked out while at a bar in Haywards Heath, located in her constituency.

Advert 10

She had previously called upon the government to do more to protect women, asking home secretary Priti Patel to enforce stricter measures.

Alamy

She told BBC Radio Sussex:

I found something black in the bottom of my drink. I pulled it out and didn’t really think anything of it, and threw it on the floor. It was absolutely awful. I had to be carried home … It was only later on I thought, ‘Blimey, what was that?’

Advert 10

Davies’ spiking follows the outbreak being declared an ‘epidemic’, after a survey uncovered the true extent of spiking which has been taking place at not only bars but private parties, festivals and also nightclubs.

There has also been a rise in reports of drugs being administered through needles and injections, rather than simply through drinks tampering.

In the last two months, a total of 274 reports of people being ‘spiked by injection’ were received by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), according to The Independent.

Advert 10

Davies has written to Priti Patel to enquire about what exact measures will be put in place to combat the epidemic.

‘We should be restricting who on earth can get hold of these products, as we would in any other sphere,’ she said.

Furthermore, Davies questioned ‘what on earth’ was even in the products, who was ‘buying them and who’s sourcing them’. ‘There’s more to this than meets the eye,’ she said.

Advert 10

A spokesperson for the Home Office stated:

We remain in close contact with the police on this issue and the home secretary is receiving regular updates. We must now give the police the space to conduct their enquiries, and we would urge anyone with information on these incidents to contact their local force.

A social media campaign called ‘Girls Night In‘ spread as a result of the epidemic, calling on club-goers to boycott their usual night out to put pressure on facilities to do more to protect their customers.