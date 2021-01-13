Conservative MP Defends ‘Unacceptable’ Food Parcels Sent To Hungry Children

We take our responsibility to provide children with access to nutritious food very seriously. We have worked hard to produce food hampers at incredibly short notice during these challenging times.

Our hampers follow the DofE specifications and contain a variety of ingredients to support families in providing meals throughout the week.

In the majority of instances, we have received positive feedback. In this instance, the image on Twitter falls short of our hamper specification and we are keen to investigate with the relevant school so we can address any operational issues that may have arisen.