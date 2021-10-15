Conservative MP Sir David Amess Dies Aged 69 Following Fatal Stabbing

Alamy

Conservative MP Sir David Amess has died after being fatally stabbed at his constituency surgery.

The 69-year-old, who represented Southend West in Essex since 1983, was attacked while holding a constituency surgery at Belfairs Methodist church in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15. Emergency services quickly arrived and he was reportedly operated on within the building. However, he passed away at the scene.

According to Sky News‘ initial report, a man walked into the church and stabbed the MP multiple times. Police have confirmed a 25-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder and officers aren’t looking for anyone else in connection to the attack.

‘We were called to reports of a stabbing in Eastwood Road North, Leigh-on-Sea shortly after 12.05pm today. Officers were on scene shortly after, arrested a man and recovered a knife. He is currently in custody,’ Essex Police said in an earlier statement.

‘We are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident and do not believe there is an ongoing threat to the wider public. We want to thank the public who alerted us to the incident so quickly. We need anyone who saw anything or has CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage to contact us.’

News of Amess’ stabbing and death has seen an immediate outpour of support from politicians across the UK. ‘Sir David Amess was a gentleman. He will be missed by everyone who cares about the importance of public-facing, accountable politics. This is terrible news,’ Plaid Cymru MP Liz Saville Roberts tweeted.

Andrew Neil also wrote, ‘Terrible news. David Amess MP has died of his stab wounds. RIP.’