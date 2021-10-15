Conservative MP Sir David Amess Stabbed Multiple Times At Constituency Surgery

Alamy

A Conservative MP has been stabbed ‘multiple times’ in an attack at his constituency surgery.

Sir David Amess, who represents Southend West in Essex, was reportedly attacked earlier today, October 15, by a man at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea. He is understood to be being treated at the scene with his condition unknown.

In a statement, Essex Police confirmed that they were called to reports of a stabbing at 12.05pm. One man has been arrested with no others sought in connection with the incident.

Amess, 69, has represented Southend West in Essex since 1983.