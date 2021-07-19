‘Conservative Pornstar’ Disrupts Right-Wing Youth Gathering And Gets Banned

PA Images

A conservative pornstar was banned from Turning Point USA’s right-wing youth gathering after the white nationalist online community expressed outrage for her appearance at the event.

Known as a leading right-wing youth organization, Turning Point USA (TPUSA) was founded by pro-Trump pundit Charlie Kirk. The organization found itself embroiled in an unusual controversy at its recent conference in Tampa, Florida when members of the community discovered one of the organization’s guests was not go their liking.

Brandi Love, who is known as a ‘conservative pornstar’, was given an Adult VIP pass to TPUSA’s conference. She took to Twitter to share photos of her time at the event and provide her followers with insight into the overall experience. Soon this caught the attention of white nationalists who slammed the organization for allowing a pornstar into the conference.



The controversy erupted when a follower of white nationalist Nicholas Fuentes and former Kansas State student Jaden McNeil, called out the organization in a post on Telegram:

‘Turning Point USA has a pornstar as a VIP at their Student Action Summit. Imagine sending your kids to this conference think they’re gonna learn about Christian Conservative values, and they come home with photos with pornstars.’

Once word got out regarding Love’s appearance at the event, the network of white supremacists began attacking her with insults, both online and in person at the conference. It wasn’t long before more mainstream voices in the community joined in attacking Turning Point USA and Love, which ultimately led to Love being banned from the conference.

Love shared an email she received from TPUSA: ‘We regret to inform you that your SAS 2021 invitation has been revoked. This decision is final. This revocation does not impact application to future events, and we hope that you will consider applying again in the future.’



Love went on to share her disgust with how the community treated her, slamming the Republican Party and many of the key members of the whit nationalist movement:

‘Can’t make this shit up lol!! I just watched Charlie Kirk, Dan Bongino, Rick Scott, Kat Timpf, speak about freedom, censorship, how inclusive the ‘movement’ is. And then they had me thrown out of the Turning Point USA conference. The Republican Party is broken.’

Ben Domenech, who frequently appears on Fox News, chimed in with his support of Love:

‘I’m disappointed that TPUSA kicked out Brandi Love for no reason whatsoever. She’s a Florida conservative businesswoman who loves America,” he tweeted. “The right has an opportunity to be the big tent party. Don’t be a bunch of prudes.’

New York Post opinion editor Sohrab Ahmari, who also spoke the event, applauded the decision to ban Love:

